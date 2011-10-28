St Paul's Cathedral Will Reopen Despite Occupy London Protests

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

London’s St Paul’s cathedral will reopen on Friday despite the continued presence of the Occupy London protests, reports the Telegraph.According to AP reports the church will open for prayer and worship with the Eucharist service at 1230 p.m. (1130GMT, 7:30 a.m. EDT). It will reopen to tourists on Saturday.



The landmark had previously closed indefinitely in the face of the occupation, citing health and safety reasons for the shut down. Now, however, after the establishment has lost a reported £120,000, St Paul’s will reopen. Officials say the protesters are not as big a hazard as first thought and that the camp has been reorganized to provide better access to the place of worship.

The announcement came hours after Dr Giles Fraser, the canon chancellor of the cathedral, resigned after reports of a split between him and senior members of the church over their handling of the protests. Dr Fraser had been reportedly been upset that the church had not done more to support the Occupy London.

So, is this u-turn from St Paul’s a small victory for the protesters? Or for commonsense?

