St Paul's Cathedral Closes Due To Occupy London Protests

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The anti-capitalist protests outside St Paul’s Cathedral in London have forced the historic landmark to close its doors.In a statement published on the cathedral’s website today, the Dean of St Paul’s commended the peaceful nature of the protests but admitted that it was now necessary to close the place of worship for health and safety reasons.



The cathedral’s hierarchy had previously asked politely if the protesters would mind moving from their location in front of the landmark. Now, it is unclear when St Paul’s will reopen.

“We have no lawful alternative but to close St Paul’s Cathedral until further notice,” the statement from the Dean read. “I am asking the protestors to recognise the huge issues facing us at this time and asking them to leave the vicinity of the building so that the Cathedral can re-open as soon as possible.”

Health and safety officials have noted that with the occupation in place there is limited access to and from the building. This apparently poses a fire hazard.

Closing St Paul’s cathedral is unprecedented in modern times.

