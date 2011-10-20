St Paul's Cathedral Politely Asks Occupy London To Go Away

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

St. Paul’s Cathedral, one of the most famous landmarks in London and of the main sites of the Church of England, has asked (or perhaps suggested) Occupy London protestors move on from their place.Protestors set up camp on the steps of the Cathedral last week, but it seems they are driving away church goers.



Here’s the full statement:

St Paul’s Cathedral stated on Monday that it was still trying to provide worship and welcome to all in spite of the presence of the protest camp in the churchyard. St Paul’s asked everyone to respect this need and to acknowledge the risk to the life of the cathedral posed by the current situation.”

“The cathedral has managed so far to remain open on a reduced basis. The increased scale and nature of the protest camp is such that to act safely and responsibly the cathedral must now review the extent to which it can remain open for the many thousands coming this week as worshippers, visitors and in school parties. Is it now time for the protest camp to leave? The consequences of a decision to close St Paul’s cannot be taken lightly’.

UPDATE: Officials have told journalist Patrick Kingsley that while they don’t want the movement to go, they are concerned about it getting bigger.



