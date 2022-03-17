8 ways St Patrick’s Day is celebrated differently in Ireland and the US

- St Patrick’s Day is a national holiday in Ireland, celebrated every year on March 17.
- Many people in the US with Irish heritage also celebrate the holiday.
- From rivers dyed green to pints of Guinness, here are the ways the day differs over two continents.
Evidence of the first celebration of St Patrick’s Day is as a religious feast day in Ireland, dating back as far as the 7th century, according to HistoryExtra.
However, after many Irish citizens emigrated to America, the holiday turned into a day of celebrating all things Irish according to Britannica. Since then, it’s spread across the world and is used as an opportunity for people to honor their Irish heritage and the culture of the small country.
In Ireland, St. Patrick’s Day is a national holiday so most people have the whole day off.
Where Chicago and other cities across the northeast of the US have continued to throw large parades to celebrate the day, parades held in Dublin, Ireland’s capital, and other locations around Ireland aren’t usually anywhere near as large.
However, following two years of canceled parades due to coronavirus restrictions, this may be set to change. While it’s estimated Chicago’s last St Patrick’s Day parade welcomed around 500,000 people to the city, according to NBC 5 Chicago, Dublin’s 2022 parade is expected to attract over 400,000 people, according to The Irish Times.
However, traditional soda bread in Ireland is very different from those created around the holidays within the US. Where the recipes made in the US often include additives, like currants and butter, the traditional Irish versions tend to be closer to brown bread without added extras, like the BBC’s Irish soda bread recipe.
However, its controversial name alludes to the Irish Troubles, in which many lives were lost to brutal conflict and bombings, according to Eater.
While Oat said he derived the name from the “explosive” effect of the shot dropping into the Guinness and didn’t mean to cause offense, for many Irish people who lived through the Troubles, the drink leaves a bad taste, according to the Belfast Times.
For that reason, you’re highly unlikely to find the drink in Ireland, and you probably shouldn’t ask the bartender to make you one either.
The Liffey, the main river that runs through Dublin, was due to be dyed green in 2020 but this was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. As this was meant to be a one-off event as a tribute to the relationship between Dublin and Chicago, according to the Irish Post, there are currently no other plans to dye the river.
A news clip of an Irish man who describes the day as “the greatest load of ponce and wonce,” often goes viral around the holiday, with one version from 2017 getting over 6,000 retweets, in which he also notes his discontent with the influx of tourists within Ireland looking to celebrate the day.
