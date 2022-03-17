8 ways St Patrick’s Day is celebrated differently in Ireland and the US

St Patrick’s Day has become a celebration across the globe.

St Patrick’s Day is celebrated every year on March 17 and is named after the patron saint of Ireland. After supposedly driving all of the snakes off of the island country, he was said to have set up numerous Catholic monasteries and spread religion to the local people , according to History.com.

Evidence of the first celebration of St Patrick’s Day is as a religious feast day in Ireland, dating back as far as the 7th century, according to HistoryExtra.

However, after many Irish citizens emigrated to America, the holiday turned into a day of celebrating all things Irish according to Britannica. Since then, it’s spread across the world and is used as an opportunity for people to honor their Irish heritage and the culture of the small country.