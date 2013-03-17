7 Classic New York Breweries

Photo: Flickr/post406

Craft beer aficionados and those looking for their new favourite brew can be thankful that they won’t have to travel far to experience quality beer.Stouts, lagers, blondes or IPA’s, there’s something for everyone when it comes to beer in this city, but why not travel directly to the source of goodness: The Almighty Brewery.



The brewery is the destination where a freshly made beer is within arm’s reach, and sometimes accompanied by close friends and good food. We’ve compiled a list of seven breweries in and around New York City that will get your taste buds salivating for hops.

Heartland Brewery: Fort Greene You may be familiar with one of the Heartland Brewery's seven locations around Manhattan, but they brew their beer just across the bridge in Fort Greene. The brewery has a brew for every person's taste, from Lagers and Ales to IPA's and Stouts. This gem emphasises sustainability and uses only local products and ingredients. The byproduct after the brewing is completed is sent off to local farms and ranches to feed livestock. According to Brew master Kelly Taylor, 'it's really important to drink locally. Fresh beer is just better.' Our Recommendation: Farmer Jon's Oatmeal Stout Sixpoint Brewery: Red Hook Sixpoint Brewery has been producing finely crafted ales 'since the dawn of civilisation,' or 2004 to be exact. Their appreciation behind the history of brewing influences their taste and name. The Sixpoint Brewers star has been depicting the craft of brewing since the medieval period. They haven't been able to hold tours due to facility renovations, but they attend events throughout the year, like the East Coast/West Coast Punk Rock Brew Tour, and they sponsor Beer for Beasts with Beer Advocate. Sixpoint creates a small batch of specialty beer sold only during the event, with the proceeds going toward the Humane Society of New York. The carefully crafted beers, down to the original labels, make Sixpoint a place to check out. Our Recommendation: Resin Brooklyn Brewery: Williamsburg The renowned Brooklyn Brewery, located in the heart of Williamsburg, has become a staple in most New Yorker's homes and bars. It was founded in 1988 and has been producing quality brews ever since. The leaders of the brewery have published several books on beer and food pairings, and the world's best breweries. Their Tasting Room also serves as a venue for community meetings, and employees serve on non-profit boards like Prospect Park Alliance and the Brooklyn Historical Society. They're open Monday through Thursday from 5-7pm for Small Batch Tours, have Happy Hour every Friday, and are open Saturdays and Sundays for tastings. We're sure you've tried their beer before, but stop by the brewery and taste it fresh from the tap. Our Recommendation: Brooklyn Lager Ommegang Brewery: Cooperstown, New York If you're looking to get away for the weekend in Cooperstown, the previous epicentre for hop production in the U.S., then be sure to stop by the Ommegang Brewery. A town rich in beer tradition with a craft brewery at it's heart, it's the perfect spot for beer-lovers to enjoy. The brewery holds tours and tastings every hour, seven days a week from 12-5pm. They have six signature brews available year round and limited edition options like 'Iron Throne,' based on the HBO series Game of Thrones. After the tour, visitors can stop by the cafe for Belgian food like waffles, stews and moules and frites. Our Recommendation: Ommegang BPA (Belgian-style Pale Ale) Chelsea Brewing Company: Chelsea Known as Manhattan's largest microbrewery, Chelsea Brewing Companysits on pier 59 right on the waterfront. Visitors can enjoy good beer, delicious eats like gourmet pasta, and a cigar lounge, all while overlooking the Hudson. The brewers use only purified water, yeast and the finest hops from around the world to create ales with a traditional taste. The environment and in-house catering service is perfect for a reception or a regular date night for the beer aficionado pair. Our Recommendation: Checker Cab Blonde Ale Southampton Publick House: Southampton, New York As if we need another excuse to travel to the Hamptons, Southampton Publick Househappens to be one of the most award-winning breweries in America, and it holds the number eight spot for Specialty Brewery in the World. The House has nightly events like 2-4-1 Tuesday and Ladies Night on Wednesdays, with a few weekend events scattered throughout the month. The beer is top notch, and they brew a choice selection like IPA's and seasonal options like their Pumpkin Ale. The dining room serves classic pub-style eats like shrimp po' boys and steak sandwiches. Our Recommendation: Double White Ale Fire Island Beer Company: Fire Island, New York Fire Island is a popular beach spot for those wanting to get out of the city, but it's also home to the Fire Island Beer Company. We're sure you've seen this beer in several bars, but take the trip and experience tasting the beer while surrounded by seagulls and sand between your toes. Two brothers and their cousin founded the company after being inspired by spending summers on the island, and continue to focus on chilled beer and chilled out people. Our Recommendation: Fire Island Lighthouse Ale More from Guest of a Guest. 7 Rock Legends And Their New York Homes >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.