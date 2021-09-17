I visited one of London’s prettiest streets lined with million-dollar homes, and felt like a main character in a 2000s romcom

I visited St Lukes Mews in Notting Hill to find out whether the pink house used to film Keira Knightley’s famous scene in “Love Actually” was still there.

St Lukes Mews is a quiet, colorful residential street just a short walk away from Portobello Market, the beating heart of Notting Hill.

It’s most famous for being one of the filming locations used in Richard Curtis’ 2003 romcom “Love Actually,” as reported by Time Out, which starred a variety of actors including Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, and Liam Neeson.

The mews is super close to other famous romcom film spots such as the travel bookshop used to shoot Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts’ scenes in the 1999 film “Notting Hill.”