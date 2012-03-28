Snap Up One Of 42 Luxury Vacation Homes In The Heart Of The Caribbean

Photo: Courtesy of Residences at Sugar Beach

Life is sweet on St. Lucia, a Caribbean island with lush foliage and where the twin Pitons, with their grassy peaks and the result of former volcanic activity, mark the horizon.And it’s about to get sweeter thanks to a new development on Sugar Beach, which is on the island’s southwest coast and far, far from where cruise ships dock in Castries.



Vacation homes in the Caribbean are about as plentiful as Pina Coladas. Residences at Sugar Beach, however, are several cuts above the typical condos and oceanfront spreads that seem to pop up overnight and are just as quickly snapped up.

Instead, 42 custom-build residences that don’t compromise on luxury will be, once they are completed, nestled in a posh 130-acre playground with sugar-white sand (on the namesake Sugar Beach). Five of these homes are deemed “ultra exclusive” and will be positioned at Glenconner Beach at the foot of the Pitons. The first batch of sold homes will be completed this year.

Residences at Sugar Beach debuted in 2009, offering design plans ranging from three to six bedrooms ($2.4 million-$9 million) and with large private pools as well as expansive outdoor-living spaces at each. It’s one of the few real-estate developments worldwide located within a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Jalousie Limited has owned the property for the last 14 years. Roger Myers, already a shareholder in the property, bought the remaining shares in 2008; he’s most known for his Punch Taverns PLC in London, England, a collection of 6,000 licensed premises, but also has 35 years of experience in the leisure industry. Committed to turning Residences at Sugar Beach into a first-class destination, he now lives on St. Lucia.Designed by Lane Pettigrew, who has serious street cred in luxury hospitality, with projects in Miami and throughout the Caribbean, including Cap Maison (St. Lucia), La Source (Grenada) and Nikki Beach (Honduras), each is slightly tweaked to suit the homeowner’s needs but at the same time maintains a consistent look. Because Pettigrew is a citizen of St. Lucia he’s intimately familiar with St. Lucian design.

The stark-white Caribbean colonial exteriors are inspired by many homes on the island. French windows are made of cedar or Central American hardwood, and a mixture of external louvered shutters and internal sliding louvers provide privacy as well as a decorative feature.

Owners of a home at Residences at Sugar Beach receive access to Viceroy Sugar Beach – which will wrap up in 2012 a $100-million rebranding from Jalousie Plantation to The Sugar Beach Hotel, a Viceroy resort – including its three restaurants; four bars; fitness centre and tennis courts; the year-old Rainforest Spa, with treatment rooms inside cottages that are connected via little bridges; and two private beaches.The beach club and lounge offers rentals of kayaks and snorkelling equipment, as well as roving bartenders that drop by your palapa-roofed cabana. Concierge service consists of a 24-hour butler and the ability to hire a private chef during your stay. Each of these perks helps provide a vacation-like experience for homeowners.

