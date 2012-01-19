St. Louis Rams Owner Stan Kroenke Leaves Door Open For Team's Move To Los Angeles

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis created a small stir last week when he said, “Los Angeles is a possibility” if his team doesn’t get a new stadium soon.



This week it was St. Louis Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s turn.

Kroenke was asked about the team’s long term commitment to St. Louis (it moved from L.A. in 1994) during a press conference to introduce Jeff Fisher as the new head coach.

“I think this is all out there,” Kroenke said of a lease that allows the Rams to leave after the 2014 season if the Edward Jones Dome isn’t among the top 25 per cent of all NFL stadiums. “The chronology of what occurs with the lease is public knowledge. I don’t think that for me to comment on that process is particularly timely. The city or the authority has within their power, they’re dealing with their side of it and they present a proposal to us by February 1”

Kroenke also said he hasn’t at any point indicated that a move to Los Angeles is imminent, but did sum up his statements in a very non-committal way.

“We’ll see how that process works out,” Kroenke said.

