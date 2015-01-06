The St. Louis Rams Would Be Worth $2.5-3.5 Billion The Moment They Moved To Los Angeles

Cork Gaines

The NFL is now closer to moving back to Los Angeles with news that St. Louis Rams owner Stan Kroenke plans to build an 80,000-seat stadium in Inglewood, a move that would more than double the value of his franchise.

In the latest valuations released by Forbes.com, the Rams were dead-last, with a value of $US930 million. Meanwhile, teams in the top-5 TV markets (L.A. is no. 2) all rank among the eight most valuable teams with an average value of $US2.11 billion and those numbers are almost certainly on the conservative side as the Cowboys are probably worth closer to $US5 billion.

The Buffalo Bills, valued just above the Rams at $US940 million, recently sold for $US1.4 billion. If teams in the top-5 TV markets are undervalued at the same rate, they would be worth $US2.54-4.79 billion with an average of $US3.16 billion and there is no reason to think an L.A. team wouldn’t be at the upper-end of that range.

So, while a new stadium may cost Kroenke $US1 billion to build, he will more than make up for it with the increase in the value of the Rams alone.

NFL Franchise ValuesBusinessInsider.com

