The St. Louis Rams Called Brett Favre On The Night Their Starting Quarterback Got Hurt

The

St. Louis Rams called Brett Favreto see if he was interested in returning to the NFL, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Favre said no.

Rams quarterback Sam Bradford went down with a season-ending knee injury on Sunday afternoon. Later that night the team called Favre’s agent to see if he would unretire, Schefter reports.

There have been stories here and there about how the 44-year-old Favre is in the best shape of his life. But there haven’t been any rumours that NFL teams wanted him to return to the league until now.

Favre hasn’t played since 2010 when he had a career-low QB rating of 69.9 for the Minnesota Vikings. He’s currently coaching high school football in Mississippi.

Kellen Clemens will start for St. Louis on Sunday.

The quarterback play league-wide has been down this year, and it has led to a ton of QB switches. By the end of Week 8, ~45 different quarterbacks will have appeared in NFL games.

We’re starting to scratch the bottom of the barrel as far as quarterbacks go, and the Rams’ interest in Favre is a good indication of that.

