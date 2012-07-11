St. Louis Police Allegedly Jailed The Wrong Man, Even Though The Right Guy Was Already Behind Bars

Photo: sean dreilinger via flickr

A St. Louis man is suing police, claiming he was arrested for a crime he didn’t commit and kept behind bars for three months, despite his repeated claims he had done nothing wrong.When officers served an arrest warrant in November 2009 for suspicion of probation violation, they thought they were taking Mark Crumble into custody, Reason.com, a publication of the libertarian think tank the Reason Foundation, reported Tuesday.



Too bad they actually arrested a man named Travis Jones.

Crumble, the man St. Louis police officers were hoping to arrest, was reportedly already in custody when Jones was taken in.

It wasn’t until January 2010 that Jones was finally vindicated.

Police ran his fingerprints through the system after a judge ordered them to do so and found they had indeed arrested the man, Reason.com reported.

Jones is now suing the St. Louis Sheriff’s Department, the St. Louis Department of Corrections, and the St. Louis Police Department, claiming the agencies deprived him of his constitutional rights.

Jones, who is seeking unspecified damages, is also suing St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay, who serves on the St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners.

