Would You Like A Rifle With Your Hummer?

might sound like a Ted Nugent album, but it’s actually the website for a Hummer dealer in St. Louis, Missouri, who came up with a novel strategy for dealing with slumping Hummer sales.



Jim Lynch, the owner of the dealership realised he needed a second revenue stream to support his company, so he started selling firearms, according to the Belleville News Democrat (via Jalopnik).

Lynch figured guns went well with Hummers, as Hummer drivers are “outdoorsmen.” It’s not as crazy as the dealer that gave away vouchers for AK-47s, but it’s still a strange business mix.

We have to wonder if the Chinese had any idea that this is what they were in for when they bought the company.

