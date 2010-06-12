St. Louis Fed's Financial Stress Index Is On The Rise

The St. Louis Fed’s financial stress index has recently started to rise again. This relatively new index was created recently to gauge the health of the financial markets:



There are many ways to measure financial market stress. One is to look at an interest rate spread designed to measure default risk, such as the difference between yields on a “risky” asset (e.g., corporate bonds) and a “risk-free” asset (e.g., U.S. Treasury securities). However, financial stress can also arise in other dimensions. One type of risk prominent in the recent financial crisis was the inability of many financial institutions to secure funding to finance their short-term liabilities, such as repurchase agreements (repos). This type of risk is known as “liquidity risk.”

To overcome a potential problem of focusing solely on one indicator at the expense of others, some economists have combined several indicators designed to measure financial market stress into one summary variable, like an index number. A recent example of such an index is the Kansas City Financial Stress Index (KCFSI),2 which is a measure constructed by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City that uses 11 financial market variables. However, one potential limitation of the KCFSI is its use of monthly data. Significant developments in the financial markets often occur much more frequently (e.g., the difficulties associated with Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers), so a more “realtime” index might be better. The trade-off for a higher frequency index, of course, is greater volatility, and thus, perhaps, noise.

The charts on the next page plot a financial stress index constructed by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis (STLFSI); it is based on 18 weekly data series. There are seven interest rate series, six yield spreads, and five other financial series that begin in late 1993. Principal components analysis is used to construct the STLFSI, which is similar to the construction for the KCFSI.

See St Louis Fed for more [PDF].

