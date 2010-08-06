Banks Suddenly Less Worried About The State Of The Financial System

After a few months of rising concerns about the health of key financial institutions, the St. Louis Fed’s financial stress index is now making positive moves. It is moving lower as a result of renewed confidence in the health of the financial system.



Whether this relates to the much maligned European stress tests is unknown, but it certainly fits the theme that big U.S. banks are returning to success.

Note the renewed downward trend after several months of increased worries.

From The St. Louis Fed:

