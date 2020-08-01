MLB has already cancelled 16 games in one week because of COVID cases as the Cardinals become latest team with positive tests

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports The Cardinals are the third team to report positive COVID-19 cases and the MLB’s effort to play through a pandemic looks to be on shaky ground.

The St. Louis Cardinals are the third team in Major League Baseball to have a positive case of COVID-19 within the clubhouse.

The Cardinals game against the Milwaukee Brewers scheduled for Friday night has been postponed as a result.

All told, 20% of the league will be watching from home on Friday due to three teams dealing with COVID-19.

Just a week after MLB Opening Day, a third team is dealing with a positive case of COVID-19 in the clubhouse.

The St. Louis Cardinals are the latest team with positive tests, forcing their scheduled Friday game against the Milwaukee Brewers to be postponed.

The Cardinals are the third team in the majors to suffer a positive test in the clubhouse just a week into the 2020 MLB season, joining the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies in having their season already drastically altered due to the virus.

On Sunday, the Marlins played the Phillies despite having four positive cases of COVID-19 in the clubhouse. The next day, that number jumped to double-digits, and by Thursday, two members of the Phillies had tested positive as well.

In total, 16 games between the three teams have already been postponed due to concerns over COVID-19, with more likely to come given the Cardinals new cases. On Friday, 20% of Major League Baseball will be forced to sit out due to the virus, as the teams scheduled to play the Phillies, Nationals, and Marlins are also watching from home.

Would mean Nationals, Marlins, Blue Jays, Phillies, Brewers and Cardinals games are all postponed due to COVID-19 tonight. 20% of the league https://t.co/IIf84mawkW — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) July 31, 2020

The new cases on the Cardinals raise even more concerns about what steps the league will take over the next few days, including how long the team will isolate, if their recent opponents have been affected, and if the season can continue given that the cases of COVID-19 in the Cardinals clubhouse can’t be directly tied to those of the Phillies or Marlins.

According to Major League Baseball, the Cardinals’ game on Saturday will still be played as scheduled and Friday’s game will be made up on Sunday as part of a double-header.

The MLB season began with high hopes of providing a return to normalcy for fans eager to cheer on their favourite teams, but playing through the pandemic outside of the isolation of a bubble as other leagues have decided to do is proving an uphill battle so far.

