The St. Louis Cardinals Outwitted The Texas Rangers In A World Series Game One Victory

Photo: AP

offence was supposed to take centre stage Wednesday night in the World Series matchup between the Texas Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals.But the Cardinals stellar pitching, and a timely pinch-hit, proved just enough in a 3-2 game one victory.



Tony LaRussa continues to push all the right buttons. Five relievers combined to throw three scoreless innings. And Allen Craig’s sixth-inning, pinch-hit RBI single past Nelson Cruz‘ outstretched glove provided his team the go-ahead run.

“[LaRussa] is pulling all the right strings,” Craig said after the game. “It’s fun to watch. He’s making the right moves and we’re winning games. The guys on the bench have had to be ready a little earlier than usual during the regular season.”

Craig was. And he delivered.

As did starter Chris Carpenter. He became the first Cardinals pitcher in over a series to pitch into the sixth inning. Carpenter outlasted Rangers ace C.J. Wilson, who is now 0-3 in the postseason.

The game didn’t end without a bit of controversy.

With one out in the ninth inning, Texas’ Adrian Beltre grounded a pitch towards third base that appeared to hit off his foot. The umpire called him out. Yet – thanks to Fox’ nifty infrared camera – replays proved the ball hit Beltre’s foot and should have been called foul.

This came two innings after the Rangers had their own pinch-hit opportunity. But Esteban German – in his first at-bat this postseason – struck out with two runners on base.

It just wasn’t the Rangers night.

“The pinch hitter got it done, and ours didn’t,” Rangers manager Ron Washington said. “Got to give them credit, they beat us.”

They’ll look to even the series Thursday night in game two. Colby Lewis will start for Texas against the Cardinals’ Jaime Garcia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.