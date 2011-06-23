SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Albert Pujols Has Bigger Problems Than A Broken Bone

Earlier this week, Albert Pujols suffered a small fracture in his forearm, and will be sidelined at least four weeks. With Pujols facing free agency at the end of the season, this has led many to speculate how this injury will affect his monetary value on the open market next winter.



But in reality, Pujols had big problems, even before the injury.

So far this season, Pujols is hitting .279 and was on pace for 37 home runs. The batting average would be a career-low, and the home runs would only be better than two of his 11 seasons.

More importantly, Pujols’ OPS is at .855, which would easily be a career-low and his first season below .900. It also marks the continuation of a very steep decline since the 2008 season…

Pujols wasn’t Pujols, even before the injury. Most reports had the Cardinals offering Pujols a $200 million extension this past off-season. At this point, Pujols might want to see if that offer is still on the table.

Data via Fangraphs.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.