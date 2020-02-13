A St. Louis Blues player suddenly collapsed in the middle of an NHL game after experiencing a cardiac episode

Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester.

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed after experiencing a cardiac episode during a game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

What exactly happened to Bouwmeester remains unclear, but he was “conscious and alert” at the hospital, the Blues said.

Tuesday night’s game against the Ducks, which was tied 1-1 when Bouwmeester collapsed, was postponed.

Bouwmeester was sitting on the bench in the first period of the game against the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Centre in Anaheim, California, when he collapsed, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“With 7:50 remaining in the first period of our game tonight, Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode and collapsed on our bench after completing his shift,” Doug Armstrong, the Blues general manager, said in a statement. “Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team physicians, they were able to stabilise Jay.”

The 36-year-old was put on a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital. Twenty-one fathers were on the road with the team for its annual Dads’ Trip, so Bouwmeester’s father was by his side, the Post-Dispatch said.

It’s unclear what exactly happened to Bouwmeester, but Armstrong said in a statement on Tuesday night that the hockey player was feeling better.

“He was alert and moving all of his extremities as he was transported to UC Irvine Medical Centre. Currently, Jay is conscious and alert as he undergoes further testing by Anaheim’s physicians,” he told the Post-Dispatch.

Bouwmeester, who’s in his 17th NHL season, had completed one minute and 20 seconds of play and appeared to be reaching for a drink of water when he fell, according to ESPN. His teammates quickly called for medical help.

The defenseman did not appear to experience any hits to his head during his shift, ESPN said.

The Blues were expected to fly to Las Vegas on Tuesday night ahead of a Thursday game but remained in California while Bouwmeester was in the hospital.

