St Kilda Coast Guard Rescues Crew From Sinking Yacht

The St Kilda coast guard has rescued a sailing crew from their sinking yacht in Port Phillip Bay this morning.
The yacht is believed to have been in a collision during a Royal Melbourne YS race, causing it to become partially submerged.
All 5 of the crew members are reported to be safe.
Here is a tweet of the sunken yacht from the coast guard.
St Kilda CoastGuard called to Mayday this am, Yacht sunk in @RoyalMelbYS race, Sailors rescued by Fireboat1 @mfb_news pic.twitter.com/3d5bMBp283
— CoastGuard Melbourne (@CGMelb) May 4, 2014
