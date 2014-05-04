St Kilda Coast Guard Rescues Crew From Sinking Yacht

Google Maps/ Port Phillip Bay

The St Kilda coast guard has rescued a sailing crew from their sinking yacht in Port Phillip Bay this morning.

The yacht is believed to have been in a collision during a Royal Melbourne YS race, causing it to become partially submerged.

All 5 of the crew members are reported to be safe.

Here is a tweet of the sunken yacht from the coast guard.

St Kilda CoastGuard called to Mayday this am, Yacht sunk in @RoyalMelbYS race, Sailors rescued by Fireboat1 @mfb_news pic.twitter.com/3d5bMBp283 — CoastGuard Melbourne (@CGMelb) May 4, 2014

