St Kilda Coast Guard Rescues Crew From Sinking Yacht

Sarah Kimmorley
Google Maps/ Port Phillip Bay

The St Kilda coast guard has rescued a sailing crew from their sinking yacht in Port Phillip Bay this morning.

The yacht is believed to have been in a collision during a Royal Melbourne YS race, causing it to become partially submerged.

All 5 of the crew members are reported to be safe.

Here is a tweet of the sunken yacht from the coast guard.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.