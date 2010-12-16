St. Joe Just Exploded Higher On Huge Volume, As Traders Chat About A Buyout

Real estate company the St. Joe is up nearly 9% today on rumours of a takeout.



ZeroHedge tweeted earlier that there was chatter in the market, and another trader informs us that the rumour — which is totally without backing, so we mention it just to say that it’s out there being discussed — is that well-known bull Bruce Berkowitz — wants to take it private.

The stock was up earlier, and then just took a huge leg up on a big volume spike, which you can see below.

Of course, this name became very well known earlier this year after David Einhorn presented his big short thesis on it.

Click here for Einhorn’s presentation >

