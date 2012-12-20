CHECK IN: Manhattan's New Tuscany Hotel Mixes Classic History With Modern Design

Location: 120 East 39th Street, New York City



Why Go: The Tuscany, a property of the luxe St. Giles Hotel chain, is a modern and sophisticated hotel which opened yesterday after a multi-million dollar, year-long renovation. Design is a priority here. All of the rooms and public areas are decorated with interesting details: rooms have leather-wall paneling, soft velvet furniture, and hardwood floors while public areas have unique lighting installations and furnishings.

Standout Feature: All 124 guest rooms are giant for Manhattan. Since this hotel once served as an apartment building (and then an office building and later a hotel), rooms—which were converted from 1- and 2-bedroom apartments—are large. Even the basic rooms are around 400 square feet—larger than many Manhattan apartments. Suites are larger.



Interesting Tidbit: The hotel was originally an apartment building called The Tuscany, built in 1928 by Henry Mandel. Although the developers totally gutted the building to make it a completely modern hotel, they unearthed some hidden treasures from the original construction, including a few fireplaces hidden behind plaster and some personal letters from the 1930s and ’40s that got stuck in the building’s mail shafts. (They haven’t opened or displayed the letters, but it’s still cool.)

Rates: Introductory rates start at $269.



Photo: Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

There’s a suede and studded panel behind the front desk that was made by artisans from Italy.

Photo: Eddie Chiu

Guest rooms are giant for Manhattan, at an average of 400 square feet. Rooms have king-size beds, desks, sitting areas, and flat-screen TVs embedded in a leather wall panel.

Photo: Eddie Chiu

The hallways in each room have hardwood floors. The bathrooms are sleek and modern.

Photo: Eddie Chiu

Bathrooms have luxurious toiletries from Molton Brown.

