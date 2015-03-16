St George bets it will be the first Aussie bank on the Apple Watch after its app won an AIMIA award

St George is the first bank in Australia to tap into the wearable technology sector, and won the “Best Smartphone or Tablet Application in Financial Services Award” at the 21st annual AIMIA awards for doing so.

The bank’s winning smartwatch app for the Samsung Gear 2 and Sony Smartwatch 2 helps people on the go access their finances directly from their wristwatch or search for the nearest St George ATM or branch.

St George said the award was validation for its decision to make the early move into wearable technology and is excited to apply the new technology to the Apple Watch.

“The timing for receiving this award is spot on with our strategy to expand our smartwatch app to Apple,” Travis Tyler, head of mobile at St.George Bank, said. “We’re currently developing an app for the highly anticipated Apple Watch, which we expect will be a hit with our customers when it launches later next month.”

St George’s CIO, Dhiren Kulkarni, said the bank “has a proven test and learn strategy to always be the first to market in innovation… and we’re confident we’ll be the first to roll out a mobile banking app for the Apple Watch.”

The app also took out the Money Magazine Best App award in November.

