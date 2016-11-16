US

We tried the world's most expensive potato chip -- here's what it's like

Rob Ludacer

Swedish brewery St. Eriks wanted to create a snack to go along with it’s carefully crafted IPA. Their search created this: the world’s most exclusive, and expensive potato chip. Made with rare ingredients, the chips cost about $55 for a box of five. That’s right, just five, single chips. But how do they taste? We put them to the test. 

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.