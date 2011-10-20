St. Croix Cashes In With Its Steve Jobs Turtlenecks, Then Backpedals Quietly

There’s a lot of drama brewing over a simple black mock turtleneck.



When legendary Apple CEO Steve Jobs passed away two weeks ago, Knitcraft — producers of the pricey St. Croix clothing line — was quick to capitalise.

It claimed that the turtlenecks Jobs wore were from St. Croix, and marketed the connection aggressively. The $175 mocks scored huge, and the black model sold out rapidly.

But now, Knitcraft seems to have been debunked by Walter Isaacson’s upcoming biography of Jobs, according to The Smoking Gun.

Here’s a quote from Isaacson’s book, excerpted by Gawker, that says Issey Miyake was the brand he wore:

“So I asked Issey to make me some of his black turtlenecks that I liked, and he made me like a hundred of them.” Jobs noticed my surprise when he told this story, so he showed them stacked up in the closet. “That’s what I wear,” he said. “I have enough to last for the rest of my life.”

St. Croix is getting railed for it, and now it’s giving conflicting signals.

Knitcraft VP Mary Bergin told UPI that the book says “Steve Jobs wore turtlenecks from a Japanese designer — which he probably did, but it does not say that is the ‘only’ brand that he has worn.” St.Croix spokesman Bruce Amster told The Smoking Gun that Jobs’ fandom had “been confirmed by various sources.”

But at the same time, the St. Croix site has quietly removed its proclamation that Jobs was a “fan of St. Croix,” and has taken off its tribute photo of Jobs.

So what’s it going to be Knitcraft? Take a stance.

The more this bounces around, the more problems the brand is going to have with public perception. Saying that you’re standing by your claims, then suggesting the opposite on your website is wholly inconsistent, and just serves to increase doubt amongst those following the saga.

