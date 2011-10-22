HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $53 Million Los Angeles Estate Is Basically A Private Country Club

The real estate listing describes this house as “the perfect apex between Bel-Air Country Club and Hotel Bel-Air.”This St. Cloud Road home in Los Angeles, listed at $53 million, has nine bedrooms, and an insane number of bathrooms—21 in total (via Realtor.com).

Those bathrooms all feature limestone and marble touches, 22-carat gold leaf detail and hand-carved paneling.

Also inside the house, you’ll find a two-story library, a home office, and formal and junior dining rooms.

For relaxation and luxury, the house features a spa, a swimmer’s pool, fountains and a north/south tennis court.

The living room has large hand-carved beams and gaping windows

The library/den is two stories high and features beautiful wood paneling

The parlor sparkles with gold accents

There's lots of natural light in this room, perfect for eating breakfast

The entrance hall is three-stories high and leads to a serene conservatory

The bedroom is covered in pink

The artwork in the house will definitely impress your guests

Get a good workout in while doing laps in the swimmer's pool

