IN PICTURES: Russia's St. Basil's Cathedral Celebrates 450 Years

cathedral

Today’s Google doodle celebrates the 450th anniversary of St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow’s Red Square.

This famous brightly coloured landmark was named after St. Basil, an eccentric man who wore no clothes even during the freezing Russian winters. St. Basil was also one of the first people who dared to fight back against Ivan the Terrible.

The colourful cathedral is a symbol of Russia and a site millions of tourists visit each year.

The Cathedral under construction. It was built between 1555-1561

An old painting of the cathedral in its early years

It's definitely a tourist attraction

Its colours really show lit up at night

There is great detail inside the cathedral

One of the high ceilings in the chapel inside

Another inside view

Beautiful against a clear blue sky

In the snowy winter

