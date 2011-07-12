IN PICTURES: Russia's St. Basil's Cathedral Celebrates 450 Years

Today’s Google doodle celebrates the 450th anniversary of St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow’s Red Square.



This famous brightly coloured landmark was named after St. Basil, an eccentric man who wore no clothes even during the freezing Russian winters. St. Basil was also one of the first people who dared to fight back against Ivan the Terrible.

The colourful cathedral is a symbol of Russia and a site millions of tourists visit each year.

