Wall Street Can't Get Enough Of Sexy St. Barts

Photo: CHRISTOPHER MACSURAK on flickr

The natural beauty and exclusivity of Saint Barthèlemy, along with its distinctly French sex appeal, make it one of the world’s playgrounds for the rich.So obviously bankers love it.



Wall Streeters who want to be seen soaking in the sun or dancing on tables with the hottest and wealthiest must go to St. Barts. Period.

If you work like a dog and have only a few days off a year, why wouldn’t you want to spend them in paradise?

