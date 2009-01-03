St. Barts Thriving Despite Recession

Remember a couple of weeks ago when we told you that hotels in St. Barts were calling prospective guests and asking them to please stay in their underbooked resorts? Well apparently those calls were either premature or unnecessary. The billionaires showed up and partied like there was no recession at all.



Page Six: St. Barts doesn’t seem to be hit by the recession. “People are still drinking magnums of Domaines Ott and spending 500 euros for lunch,” our spy on the former French colony reports. Nikki Beach Club, Isle de France and Taiwana are the hot lunch spots. Larry Gagosian had a party that included 007 Daniel Craig. Also spotted on the island are Eddie Murphy, Giorgio Armani, Jon Bon Jovi, Russell Simmons, Stephen Dorff, Tony Shafrazi, Roger Waters, Peter Brant and Stephanie Seymour. David Letterman was spotted grocery shopping, but has avoided the clubs and restaurants. At night, everyone is at the Strand, Casa Nikki or the Yacht Club. The harbor is filled with yachts, including Ultima III, Ronald Perelman‘s 188-footer, and The Octopus, Paul Allen‘s 414-foot ship, where rival New Year’s Eve bashes are to be held. Perelman’s is more exclusive, but Allen’s party draws the most interesting young women.

Photo from Just Jared

