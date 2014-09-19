St. Andrews Golf Club Allows Female Members After 260 Years

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews in Scotland voted to allow female members for the first time ever.

In addition to maintaining one of the oldest golf courses in the world, the R&A organizes the Open Championship. The club has been around since 1754.

Women members will be fast tracked after the ruling, the club said in a statement.

Here’s the full statement from the R&A’s Peter Dawson:

I am very pleased indeed to announce that the membership of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews has voted overwhelmingly in favour of welcoming women members. More than three quarters of the club’s global membership took part in the ballot, with a decisive 85% voting for women to become members. This vote has immediate effect and I can confirm that The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews is now a mixed membership club. The membership has also acted to fast-track a significant initial number of women to become members in the coming months. This is a very important and positive day in the history of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club. The R&A has served the sport of golf well for 260 years and I am confident that the club will continue to do so in future with the support of all its members, both women and men.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.