This 1950s Corvette clone is actually a $160,000 hybrid sports car out of China — check out the 'SS Dolphin'

Songsan Motors SS Dolphin

Songsan Motors showed off its SS Dolphin at Auto China, and one could say the car goes a bit past honouring the first-generation Chevy Corvette.

The SS Dolphin takes its general shape and design from the 1958 Corvette, but adds in some modern elements such as plug-in hybrid technology.

It will cost $US159,900 in North America, according to Songsan – roughly the cost of two nicely optioned 2020 Corvettes.

Car shows typically offer a glimpse toward the future, giving automakers the chance to show off forward-looking concepts and designs. But this year’s Auto China event in Beijing showcased some new vehicles that looked all too familiar.

At the show, China’s Songsan Motors displayed its SS Dolphin sports car, which it unabashedly modelled on the 1958 Chevrolet Corvette. The car sports quad headlamps, a shiny vertically slotted grille, a convertible hardtop, and an overall shape that screams Corvette.

But the SS Dolphin also has a few things the original ‘Vette did not, including a hybrid powertrain and a sticker price of nearly $US160,000 in North America.

Take a closer look at the SS Dolphin below.

Although most auto shows were postponed or cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Beijing’s Auto China actually happened, starting September 26 and wrapping up Monday.

While the event included plenty of far-out and futuristic vehicles, it also showcased some retro-inspired rides, like Songsan Motors’ SS Dolphin.

The car may look familiar to fans of classic cars, as it’s basically a replica of a first-generation 1958 Corvette, also known as the “C1.”

From afar, the SS Dolphin looks like it could be a true midcentury ‘Vette.

But up close, things start to look a little off.

The Dolphin sports modern LED headlights, and has a dolphin hood ornament in place of the Corvette’s checkered-flag emblem.

The plug-in hybrid SS Dolphin gets its power from a turbocharged 1.5-litre engine and an electric motor.

According to Songsan, the car features disc brakes all around and can hit 62 mph in 4.9 seconds.

The SS Dolphin’s hard top stows away in the trunk when not in use, and the car comes in eight colours.

General Motors told automotive website CarScoops that Songsan didn’t ask its permission to use the design, but the automaker isn’t too upset.

Chevrolet 1958 Corvette convertible.

“They are not using any of our trademarked names or logos, and the design is not identical to the C1,” a spokesperson said.

According to Songsan’s website, the SS Dolphin will cost the equivalent of around $US87,000 in China and $US159,900 in North America.

For that chunk of change, you could easily afford a real 1958 Corvette or a nicely appointed 2020 model. But to each their own.

