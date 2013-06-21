The Unleashing Of This Epic Race Car Marks SRT's Return To Le Mans

As SRT readies its return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the all-new Viper, a new GT3 customer car is on the loose: the SRT Viper GT3-R. And it’s priced from $459,000.



That might sound like a lot of money, and it is, but in the world of fully-prepped GT-class race cars, it’s about par for the course. You could spend more if you wanted to.

Motor AuthoritySo what does the GT3-R pack that the normal Viper doesn’t? A lot, actually: a similar V-10 engine powers it (but power figures aren’t disclosed for the race car); a Riley-built fully-caged chassis forms the structure; the same aerodynamics, suspension, electronics, and engine tune from the American Le Mans Series/24 Hours of Le Mans Viper GTS-R are inside it; and an Xtrac six-speed sequential transmission with paddle shifters handles shifts.

You’ll also get six-piston front and four-piston rear race brakes, a multi-disc race clutch, and, of course, very handy factory parts support.

“The SRT Viper GT3-R is the next logical progression of our successful Viper GTS-R, a championship-proven formula that has captured some of the world’s most prestigious races,” said SRT chief Ralph Gilles. “Like every Viper race car, the GT3-R is a direct descendant of the SRT Viper street car. There is no mistaking the similarities between the two which is a key component of this class of sports car racing. The GT3-R stays true to the visceral appeal of the Viper and has been carefully evolved for the demands of racing at a world class level.”

Orders for the Viper GT3-R are open now, with deliveries to start in late 2013–just in time to get some practice and tuning in for the 2014 season. If you’re interested in buying your own, contact SRT Motorsports.

