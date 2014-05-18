Meet The Creators Of SRSLY, A Hilarious Web Show About Life In NYC

&lt;div&gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&lt;/div&gt; Alexandra Fibre and Danielle Gibson are the masterminds behind SRSLY -- a comedic web series loosely based on their semi-glamorous lives in New York City. It's like HBO's "Girls," but in easily digestible two-minute episodes. (SRSLY launched about five months before "Girls" premiered.) Rather than wait around for open auditions and casting calls, Fibre and Gibson took charge of their careers by getting together with their NYU classmates to create what would become SRSLY. Produced by William Wei. Originally published in April 2013.

