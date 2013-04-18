Meet The Creators Of SRSLY, A Hilarious Web Show About Life In NYC

Alexandra fibre and Danielle Gibson are the masterminds behind SRSLY – a comedic web series loosely based on their semi-glamorous lives in New York City.



It’s like HBO’s Girls, but in easily digestible two-minute episodes. (SRSLY launched about five months before Girls premiered.)

Rather than wait around for open auditions and casting calls, fibre and Gibson took charge of their careers by getting together with their NYU classmates to create what would become SRSLY.

They didn’t expect anything to come of their first episode, “Shopgirl,” but it went viral after it was picked up by the likes of Lucky Magazine and Vulture.

Since then, the girls at SRSLY are averaging around 80,000 views per video, and they’ve partnered with big name brands like Birchbox, Glamour Magazine, and Refinery 29.

Watch below to find out how Alexandra fibre and Danielle Gibson are making huge waves in the entertainment industry with their hit series SRSLY:



//

Produced by William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.