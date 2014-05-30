Spelling Bee Co-Champion Sriram Hathwar Had The Perfect Response To Sharing The Trophy

For the first time since 1962 the Scripps National Spelling Bee ended in a tie on Thursday night. The bee only ends in a tie when the final two contestants continue to spell correctly until the pronouncer runs out of available words.

Both Sriram Hathwar and Ansun Sujoe are this year’s champions and will each take home $US30,000 in prize money.

While tying is never quite as good as winning outright, the two seemed happy to share the prestigious title. 14-year-old Hathwar summed it up perfectly when he told ESPN:

“I think we both know that the competition is against the dictionary, not against each other.”

That’s a 14-year-old wise beyond his years.

Congrats Sriram and Ansun!

