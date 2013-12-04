A Sriracha-Flavored Vodka Is About To Hit The Market

The Sriracha craze is invading a new realm: alcohol.

Phillips Distilling Company just announced the launch of UV Sriracha Vodka, the first alcohol inspired by the hot sauce to hit the market.

The vodka is infused with a blend of red and green chillis, garlic, and vegetables.

According to Phillips’ director of research and development, Jim Aune, “UV Sriracha is not too hot, not too spicy and the ideal vodka to punch up a bloody mary or any savory drink…The hot stays mainly on the front of the tongue. It is buffered by the green pepper so the spice comes through, without offensive heat.”

The launch of the new flavour comes just days after a judge ordered the closing of the Irwindale, Calif. factory that manufactures the sauce. Neighbours had complained of strong smells that caused headaches and irritated eyes.

It’s still unclear if the factory’s closing will affect the price and availability of the popular hot sauce, but at least sriracha fans can enjoy its taste in vodka form now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.