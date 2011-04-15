Squrl For iPad Acts As The Instapaper For All Your Online Videos

Photo: Squrl

Ok, so we’re kind of getting tired of services that help us remember one individual type of thing. To Do lists, articles to read later, a Netflix queue for movies to watch later, and more.Until the day when some genius releases an app to remember all of these things, we’ll likely see more services pop up to remember them individually.



Today, we’ll take a look at Squrl, the service/app making headlines this week for helping you remember all of the online videos friends send you but you can’t watch right now.

Squrl doubles as a social network to help you share and find videos to watch. Every user is called a “curator.”

The app also helps you keep track of a collection of videos you’ve watched so you can view them again later, and even syncs with Netflix (somewhat). We wish it would bring in our YouTube and Vimeo favourites, but we assume that feature is coming soon.

Squrl works almost exactly like Instapaper (which remembers articles) or Evernote (which remembers anything), letting you use a convenient browser bookmarklet to save things for later. Also, there’s an email address you can send videos to to add them to your queue.

We’ll walk you through how Squrl works, but first download the iOS app for free here.

