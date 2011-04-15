Squrl For iPad Acts As The Instapaper For All Your Online Videos

Photo: Squrl
Ok, so we’re kind of getting tired of services that help us remember one individual type of thing. To Do lists, articles to read later, a Netflix queue for movies to watch later, and more.Until the day when some genius releases an app to remember all of these things, we’ll likely see more services pop up to remember them individually.
Today, we’ll take a look at Squrl, the service/app making headlines this week for helping you remember all of the online videos friends send you but you can’t watch right now.
Squrl doubles as a social network to help you share and find videos to watch. Every user is called a “curator.”
The app also helps you keep track of a collection of videos you’ve watched so you can view them again later, and even syncs with Netflix (somewhat). We wish it would bring in our YouTube and Vimeo favourites, but we assume that feature is coming soon.
Squrl works almost exactly like Instapaper (which remembers articles) or Evernote (which remembers anything), letting you use a convenient browser bookmarklet to save things for later. Also, there’s an email address you can send videos to to add them to your queue.
We’ll walk you through how Squrl works, but first download the iOS app for free here.
Log in to any social networks you want to integrate. Netflix functionality is currently limited to browsing the Netflix catalogue.
Click the arrow next to your picture to see who you're following and who is following you. A nice feature is that if you integrated with Twitter when you created an account, the users you follow who use Squrl will automatically be listed here.
Now for the mobile app, which works almost exactly like the Squrl website. Download it for free and tap to launch it.
Squrl plays videos within the app, and you can stream videos to AirPlay-enabled devices and AppleTV.
If you want to bookmark videos from your mobile browser (like with Evernote or Instapaper), follow these instructions.
Squrl developers got in touch with us and provided these directions, which are basically the exact same as intalling a bookmarklet on Instapaper, Read It Later, or Evernote:
1. Copy the javascript (below this list) from your mobile browser. If you're on a computer, you can copy the javascript and then email it to yourself so you can see the text on your phone and copy it.
2. Open Mobile Safari.
3. Tap the arrow button in the bottom-middle of the screen and select tap 'Add Bookmark'
4. Edit the name of the bookmark to Squrl It tap 'Save'
5. Now tap the Bookmarks button in the bottom bar, then tap 'Edit' and select Squrl It
6. Tap the URL, then tap the X to clear the current URL.
7. Paste to insert the Squrl bookmark javascript you copied earlier.
8. Tap 'Bookmarks Bar' then 'Done' to save your changes.
9. You now have a Squrl bookmarklet on your mobile device! Tap the Squirl It bookmark from your Bookmarks Menu any time you're on a page with a video and it will save the video to your Squrl It account.
