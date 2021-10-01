The season one finale of ‘Squid Game’ explained and why we think fans can expect a second season

The ending of “Squid Game” is not as explosive as its first episode, but does leave some clues as to what might happen if the series is renewed for a second season.

“Squid Game” is Netflix’s new hit Korean drama about 456 people unknowingly signing up to compete in death games for a chance to win enough money to pay off their debts.

Variety reported that Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos said that the series has a chance of beating“Bridgerton” as the most-watched original showon the platform ever.

Whilst the contestants originally protest about how dangerous the challenges are, eventually they accept their fate after seeing how much money they can win.

In true, battle royale fashion, the games end with only one survivor. However, the season doesn’t end there and the aftermath leaves many questions to be answered.