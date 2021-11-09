‘Squid Game’ creator confirms season 2 got a green light from Netflix: ‘You leave us no choice!’

‘Squid Game.’ Netflix

“Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed a second season of the hit Netflix show is in the works.

It will follow main character Gi-hun who will “do something for the world,” Dong-hyuk said.

“Squid Game” premiered on Netflix in September and quickly became the streaming service’s most-watched show of all time.

The “Squid Game” creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed the show will come back for season two with a new storyline following main character Gi-hun.

“There will indeed be a second season,” he promised in an interview with AP Entertainment. “It’s in my head right now, I’m in the planning process currently.”

It’s still too early to tell when that second season might drop, though, he said.

“I will promise you this,” Hwang said. “Gi-hun will come back, he’ll do something for the world.”

After the overwhelmingly positive response to season one, Hwang said “you leave us no choice” but to make a second season.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.