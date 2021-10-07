14 of the most shocking moments from ‘Squid Game’

- Netflix’s “Squid Game” is filled with shocking moments and major twists.
- The twist in the first game was shocking and so were some of the big identity reveals.
- Warning: Major spoilers for “Squid Game” ahead.
- Editor’s note: This post mentions suicide.
Any players caught moving after “red light” is called during Red Light, Green Light are shot and killed.
The moment is jarring, as it’s the first clear sign that the players are in danger and it gets more disturbing when more than 200 players are shot as they rush toward the exits.
Ali steals the money from his boss and the two get into a fight that ends when Ali’s boss’ hand is suddenly caught and mangled in a nearby piece of machinery.
The sudden injury is bloody and tough to watch without wincing.
He kills the staff member, steals his uniform, and throws him overboard. This shows viewers that Jun-ho is literally prepared to kill to find his brother.
The other staff members immediately kill the other players in the room who witnessed this, causing another high death toll in an early game.
Player 119 forces the staff member he’s holding hostage to unmask before deciding to shoot himself.
This is the first death by suicide shown in the games.
The next episode shows that this is player 111, a doctor, who is helping these staff members harvest organs to sell.
The sudden introduction of an organ-harvesting plotline adds even more gore and, again, demonstrates how little respect the staff members have for the contestants.
The binders are sorted by year, and the dates shown reveal that the game has been happening since at least as early as 1988.
This adds even more intrigue and mystery to the origin of the games. It also means that the death toll in this game is likely even higher.
As he explains to the rest of the staff and contestants, their greatest transgression was violating the equal nature of the games by allowing the doctor to know ahead of time what the next game was going to be.
The bodies of those involved are displayed as a cruel warning for the remaining staff and players.
When she approaches Sae-byeok about teaming up, Ji-yeong says, “I’ll make sure you win.”
The two talk about life for a while and Ji-yeong keeps her promise. She purposefully throws the marble game so that Sae-byeok wins.
Il-nam later reveals he knew Gi-hun was tricking him, saying it was not right for him to do that to a friend. This was a surprising moment of clarity for the older man, which makes more sense once viewers learn Il-nam is sharp enough to be the game’s organizer.
He says that they should prepare to find other people who are still playing the game and not finish their own so neither one of them has to die.
Before Ali goes to look for other contestants, Sang-woo convinces him to hand over his marbles so that Sang-woo can create a more secure way to carry them.
Sang-woo actually takes this opportunity to steal Ali’s marbles and replace them with rocks. Ali is shot and killed after he realizes what happened.
After cornering Jun-ho on the island, the Front Man reveals himself to be In-ho.
The big reveal is followed by another shock when In-ho shoots his brother.
The shards hit all three players, but it isn’t revealed until they change for dinner that Sae-byeok has been seriously injured by a large piece of glass in her abdomen.
The serious wound later brings her close to death.
Given that Sae-byeok was already dying, it’s unexpected that Sang-woo would kill her so violently, but he explains his decision to Gi-hun later on.
If Sae-byeok and Gi-hun had voted to end the game before she died, the games would be over and Sang-woo would have no chance at winning money.
Killing her before they could call for a vote allowed Sang-woo to enter the final round.
The reveal is one of the biggest twists of the season, but viewers who were paying close attention may have caught some of the hints leading up to this.
Player 001’s file is not there when Jun-ho looks at the list of this year’s contestants, which starts at player 002. Also, we never actually see Il-nam die — we just hear an off-screen gunshot.
The rioting in episode four is also only broken up by the staff members after Il-nam begs for it to stop, saying that he’s scared and worried they’ll all die. The Front Man actually listens to his plea and tells the guards to step in.