Search

10 things you probably didn’t know about ‘Squid Game’

Jessica Focht
Squid Game
On ‘Squid Game,’ the contestants compete in children’s games with a deadly twist. Youngkyu Park / Netflix
  • Netflix’s South Korean drama “Squid Game” follows people competing for money in violent games.
  • Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk began working on the script in 2008, and it was originally a film.
  • The doll from the first game actually exists and the phone number belongs to a real person.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The show was originally called something else.
Squid Game managers in pink standing above the players in green
announced its plans for the series a few years ago. Netflix
Netflix announced plans for the series in September 2019 and it was originally called “Round Six.” 

This collaboration with Netflix was creator Hwang Dong-hyuk’s first time working with an international entertainment company.

Dong-hyuk began working on the script over a decade ago.
Squid Game lead screaming after losing a prize in a claw-machine game
‘Squid Game’ wasn’t always easy to get funding for. Netflix
Dong-hyuk began working on his script in 2008 and finished the first draft of it in 2009. It took the writer and director nearly six months to write the first two episodes of “Squid Game” alone.

He told Radio Times that at the time the story felt “unfamiliar and violent” and he worried people would find it too abstract to be commercialized and find a wider audience. 

The creator said he also struggled with funding and casting until Netflix picked it up about a decade later. 

“But after about 12 years, the world has changed into a place where such peculiar, violent survival stories are actually welcomed,” Dong-hyuk told The Korea Times.

“Squid Game” was originally meant to be a movie.
The uniformed Squid Game contestants crouching near their beds with one standing up
Hwang Dong-hyuk is a filmmaker. Netflix
In an interview with Variety, the creator said the project was also originally created as a feature film. 

This isn’t too surprising considering Dong-hyuk’s film background. He wrote and directed major hit movies like “Silenced” and “The Fortress.” He was also a screenwriter and director of the musical comedy “Miss Granny,” which is widely considered to be one of the most successful Korean films of all time. 

 

The walls in the players’ room have doodles that foreshadow the games.
Squid Game drawings on the wall foreshadowing a game
The artwork foreshadows the games the players participate in. Netflix
The dorm walls, which are initially covered by beds, actually have drawings that serve as clues for the players to see which games will be played
The first game’s doll is a real creation you can visit.
Squid game
The doll currently guards a museum. Netflix
The eerie oversized doll from the first episode of the show is real and can be found in Jincheon County, a rural area around three hours north of Seoul.

The doll was reportedly borrowed for filming “Squid Game” and then returned. According to Koreaboo, she currently guards the entrance of a horse-carriage museum. 

The phone number in the first episode of the show is also real.
Squid Games overhead view of the people walking through the colorful steps
The owner of the phone number reported getting thousands of calls each day. Netflix
Contestants get involved in the game by calling the eight-digit number on mysterious business cards. 

Unfortunately, the phone number is real and belongs to a man who said he received about 4,000 calls a day. A South Korean presidential candidate actually offered to purchase the number from him. 

One of the challenges in the show is now a TikTok trend.
Squid game
‘Squid Game’ has a game with Dalgona candy. Netflix
The challenge with Dalgona candy, a type of honeycomb toffee, has inspired TikTokers to create their own version.

The candy consists of two simple ingredients — sugar and baking soda — but the true challenge is eating around the image imprinted in the treat without breaking it

“The production crew and I would joke about our series starting a Dalgona craze, like how Netflix’s ‘Kingdom’ did with the gat ― a traditional Korean hat ― but I’m astounded that it actually happened,” the director told The Korea Times.

 

“Squid Game” may be helping to make similar shows popular on Netflix.
Alice in borderland
A still from ‘Alice in Borderland.’ Haro Aso,Shogakukan / ROBOT/Netflix
Forbes reported that “Squid Game” is boosting similar shows that aren’t in English. 

Since the show’s release, both the Japanese thriller series “Alice in Borderland” and Korean drama “Sweet Home” have been trending on Netflix. 

It’s on track to be one of the best performing shows in Netflix history.
Squid Game guards in their pink hoodies
‘Squid Game’ has been on US ‘s top 10 for a while. Netflix
The show is rapidly becoming a sensation and is the first Korean drama to rank no. 1 on Netflix’s top-10 show chart in the United States.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said “Squid Game” has a very good chance of being the streaming service’s most popular show ever.   

There currently aren’t any plans for a second season.
Two Squid Game contestants with injured faces
The creator has some other projects he wants to work on first. Netflix
Dong-hyuk said he’d want to look into creating more movies before thinking about creating a second season of the show. 

“I don’t have well developed plans for ‘Squid Game 2,'” he told Variety. “It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”

About the Author
Jessica Focht