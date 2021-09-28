The giant, terrifying ‘red light, green light’ doll from ‘Squid Game’ is real and you can visit it IRL

The laser-eyed doll that leads contestants through a bloody version of the children’s game “red light, green light” in the first episode of “Squid Game” exists IRL.

She can be found guarding the entrance to a horse carriage museum several hours from Seoul.

“Squid Game” is set to be Netflix’s most popular original series ever.

“Squid Game” is the number one trending show on Netflix this week and – according to the streaming service – is one of the most successful original series the streaming service has produced.

That’s no doubt because of the truly terrifying overgrown doll dominating the show’s first episode. And guess what?

She’s real.

The doll – the centerpiece of a bloody game of “red light, green light” in the show – resides in Jincheon County, a rural area around three hours north of Seoul.

She guards the entrance of a horse carriage museum called Macha Land, according to Koreaboo.

The show’s producers borrowed the doll for filming, but have since returned her, though apparently, she’s now missing a hand, which TBH, just ratchets up the overall sense of unease.

The doll, sans hand, returned back to her post at Macha Land. WikiTree

A version of the doll also mysteriously popped up at a shopping mall in the Philippines to discourage jaywalking.

As Insider’s Palmer Haasch reported, “Squid Game” has already spawned hundreds of thousands of fan videos on TikTok, many playing off the singsongy sound of the doll leading the deadly “red light, green light” game.

Is it only a matter of time before she personally haunts your nightmares with her “mugunghwa kochi pieotsumnida“ tune?

Insider has reached out to Macha Land for comment.