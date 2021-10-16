‘Squid Game’ director says he lost 6 teeth during filming due to stress

‘Squid Game’ emerged as Netflix’s biggest series launch to date. Youngkyu Park

Hwang Dong-hyuk created, wrote, and directed the Netflix TV series “Squid Game.”

Hwang told The Hollywood Reporter that the pressure caused his teeth to fall out.

‘Squid Game” surpassed “Bridgerton” to become Netflix’s largest series launch.

The director of Netflix’s “Squid Game” said the stress from writing and directing the series caused his teeth to fall out.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hwang Dong-hyuk opened up about the immense pressure he felt while filming the Korean series. Hwang created, wrote, and directed each episode.

“Yeah, I mean, as you said, this was a nine-episode series and I was the only one who was writing the scripts and directing the whole thing, so it was a really physically, mentally, emotionally challenging task,” Hwang, 50, told THR.

“And the story doesn’t exactly have the simplest concept, so as we were going along, new ideas were coming to me, or I would see flaws that I felt needed to be corrected, so I was, in fact, revising the script as I was filming the whole series,” he added.

Hwang Dong-Hyuk created, wrote, and directed each episode of ‘Squid Game.’ Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images

Hwang admitted that mental stress caused physical reactions.

“So that’s partly why I had a huge amount of stress, which led to me losing six teeth during production, which I’ve mentioned in some other interviews,” Hwang said.

Since its premiere on Netflix, “Squid Game” has captured audiences from across the globe and quickly rose as a fan favorite. On October 12, Netflix announced on Twitter that the series reached 111 million viewers – making it their biggest series launch to date.

The record was previously held by Bridgerton, which was considered Netflix’s biggest series of all time.

Hwang told THR that he hasn’t decided if “Squid Game” will get a season 2, but he appreciated the support from fans.

“Because of all that pressure, I haven’t decided yet whether or not I should do another season,” Hwang said. “But if you look at it in a positive way, because so many people loved season one and are expecting good things for season two, there are people everywhere in the world offering their opinions about where the show should go.”

Recently, Hwang revealed that former President Donald Trump “kind of resembles” one of the evil VIP members featured in the series.