13 details you might’ve missed in ‘Squid Game’

The triangle staff members aren’t the highest-ranking but they’re the only pink jackets with guns.

Jun-ho sneaks into the games while wearing a circle staff member’s uniform. He’s corrected for speaking to his superiors, which gives viewers the first clue as to the ranking order of the staff.

Circles are the lowest tier. They are under triangles, who are under squares.

Though the square staff members, or managers, are the highest-ranking of the pink-clothed staff, only the triangle employees have guns.