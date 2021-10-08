The maker of the dalgona candies for ‘Squid Game’ was so swamped with customers that he didn’t go home for a week

Players had to carve out shapes etched into the dalgona candies in ‘Squid Game.’ Netflix

The candy seller who made dalgona for “Squid Game” saw a resurgence in customers after the show aired.

In “Squid Game,” debt-laden contestants competed in lethal children’s games for a cash prize.

In the show, players had to carve out designs etched into the candy and were shot if the candy cracked.

The candy seller who made dalgona, a sugary toffee candy, for Netflix’s “Squid Game” was so swamped with customers after a resurgence in interest that he didn’t go home for a full week to keep up with the demand, Reuters reported.

In the hit dystopian thriller “Squid Game,” debt-strapped contestants must compete in a series of deadly children’s games for the chance at winning a $US38 ($AU52) million cash prize. In a game on the third episode of the show, contestants must try to carve out a shape etched into the brittle candy with a needle and are shot by guards if the candy cracks.

In the show, the candies came in the shapes of an umbrella, a star, a circle, and a triangle. An Yong-hui, the dalgona maker for “Squid Game,” said he sold 200 candies a day before the show debuted on Sept. 17. Now, he sells over 500 a day for about $US1.68 ($AU2) each, with a buy-one-get-one deal if customers don’t crack the first candy, according to Reuters.

The candy is a classic Korean snack sold by street vendors, and is made by melting sugar and pouring in baking soda. Cutting out the shapes stamped in the candies with needles or toothpicks in the hopes of getting a second candy is a popular children’s game.

As the popularity of “Squid Game” grows, tutorials for how to make the sugary treat have proliferated through the internet and accumulated tens of thousands of views on Youtube.

On TikTok, #dalgonachallenge has millions of views, with users posting videos of themselves making the snack and attempting to carve out a perfect shape.

“I wanted to see if I would survive this round in ‘Squid Game,'” one TikTok user said. “When I was watching the show, I was thinking, ‘How hard can this be?’ Like it’s already pre-cut, right?”

The video ends with the user accidentally snapping off the tip of a star shape they were supposed to cut out and a clip of a red guard from the show shooting a gun.

While the candies are relatively easy to make, you can also get dalgona-making kits and the candies themselves on Amazon.

“Squid Game” is one of the most-watched TV shows on Netflix, and the company predicts it will become one of the streaming service’s most popular shows of all time.