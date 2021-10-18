A British local council is urging parents not to allow children to watch ‘Squid Game’ after reports of kids copying the challenges

HoYeon Jung as Kang Sae Byeok in ‘Squid Game.’ Youngkyu Park

A county council in England is urging parents to stop their children from watching “Squid Game.”

This comes after reports that children are recreating the show’s dangerous challenges at school.

In the UK, the show is rated 15, which means it is suitable for those aged 15 and older.

A local council in England wrote a letter to parents urging them not to allow their children to watch “Squid Game” after multiple reports cited children being violent as they recreate scenes from the show.

“Squid Game” is Netflix’s most-watched series of all time with over 111 million views in under a month. The series follows a group of people who compete in a series of deadly children’s games in order to win enough money to pay off their debts.

The graphic violence of the show and simplicity of the games has led to the show becoming a social media sensation spawning memes, Tiktok trends, and groups of people attempting to recreate the game in real life.

One particular game “red light, green light” has players try and creep up on a doll before it turned around to look at them. If a player moved whilst the doll was turned towards them, the player was shot.

Doll from the ‘red light, green light’ game. Netflix

Parents in the UK are receiving warnings from schools and councils about students using physical violence to imitate this game, with the losers getting beaten up.

The education safeguarding team from Central Bedfordshire council sent an email to parents and guardians in the district urging them to “be vigilant” after the BBC reported that children in Lincoln were discussing the show and “re-enacting some scenes.”

“There have been some concerning reports recently about children and young people ‘playing’ Squid Game whilst at school,” the email from the Central Bedfordshire Council read, according to The Guardian. “Squid Game is also being viewed via other platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, and given the popularity of the games in the show, developers have made various mini-games based on Squid Game on Roblox and other gaming platforms.”

“We strongly advise that children should not watch Squid Game. The show is quite graphic with a lot of violent content,” The local government authority added.

‘Squid Game.’ Netflix

In the UK, the show is rated 15 with “sexual violence references, injury detail, crude humour, sex, suicide, sexual images and violence,” which means it is only suitable for those aged 15 and older.

Earlier this month, The Mirror reported that parents from schools in London and Kent were receiving letters about the hit Korean drama.

One dad tweeted (via The Mirror): “Can’t believe my kids’ school has had to send a letter telling parents that kids are playing their own version of Squid Game and that parents will have sanctions applied if their kids mimic Squid Game. The popularity of this show is next level.”

Last week, UK police had to reassure drivers that a highway sign that looked like a logo from the show was not leading people to a real-life “Squid Game.”