Watch A Huge Squid Attack A Submarine

In honour of Cephalopod Awareness Week, which happened Oct. 8 — 12, Greenpeace USA posted this amazing video to its Vine account on Friday. They captured footage of a squid attacking a Greenpeace submarine during an expedition to the Bering Sea.

The squid’s most famous features are front and center in the video: its long arms, covered in suckers to help it latch on to prey, and its distinctive ability to eject ink from its body to deter would-be predators.

Another of the fascinating creatures flashes by in the background of the video.

The video doesn’t have any more identifying information, but there are nearly 300 species of squid worldwide. This one seems to want to be left in its Bering Sea home in peace.

