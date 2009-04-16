Squawk Box Regular Gabelli Slams CNBC On Fox Biz

Uh-oh. Will we ever see Mario Gabelli on CNBC again? During an interview on Fox Biz this afternoon, Liz Clayman asked him what the #1 mistake investors were making.



His answer: It’s fairly simple, they listen to CNBC all day and panic.

Aww, burn! Laughter could be heard offset, and Clayman, a former CNBC moneybabe, gave him a high-five!

Here’s the video, which was uploaded by an account called BIzBabe25, that was just created today.



