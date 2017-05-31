Squatty Potty drops Kathy Griffin after controversial photos show comedian holding bloody Trump head

Squatty Potty A screenshot from Kathy Griffin’s Squatty Potty ad.

Toilet stool company Squatty Potty is pulling a commercial starring Kathy Griffin after photos emerged on Tuesday showing the comedian holding a fake Donald Trump head covered in blood.

“Kathy Griffin is not, nor ever has been Squatty Potty’s spokesperson,” Squatty Potty said in a statement. “She was hired to make one commercial. Squatty Potty has pulled said commercial as well as other promotional and marketing content featuring Kathy Griffin.”

Squatty Potty’s decision to distance itself from Griffin was applauded by many on social media, including Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son.

“So ‘Squatty Potty’ pulls the plug on #KathyGriffin but @CNN still ‘evaluating’ and weighing their options,” Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter. “Insane what’s going on there!!!”

Squatty Potty makes a stool that aims to help you “simulate a squat position for a faster and more effective elimination.”

Griffin has since apologised for the photo shoot.

“I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far,” she said. “I made a mistake and I was wrong.”

Griffin, along with Anderson Cooper, is the longtime host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast. According to CNN, the company is evaluating if Griffin would return this year.

Squatty Potty’s now-pulled ad starring Griffin debuted earlier in May.

“[I]t was a perfect match that neither of us could pass up,” Squatty Potty wrote at the time. “Kathy is not only a fan of our product, she’s the only person who could possibly get away with telling people that they may be literally ‘full of sh-t.'”

