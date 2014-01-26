22 Top Squash Players Working In Finance

This week, the prestigious J.P.Morgan Tournament of Champions squash event took place in Grand Central Station’s Vanderbilt Hall.
Squash happens to be one of the more popular sports played by finance professionals. They play it after work and on weekends.
Forbes magazine once called the racquet sport the “preferred sport on Wall Street” because it doesn’t take long to complete a match.
Those who played in the JPMorgan tournament in NYC are full-time professional squash players.
There are also bunch of talented squash players on Wall Street. We’ve decided to highlight them here.
Many of these folks were national champions, All-Americans and internationally ranked. Some of them are playing professionally still, while others are remembered as legends from their squash days.
Hedge funder Victor Niederhoffer has been called 'one of the best American players of the late 20th century.'
Finance Job: Hedge fund manager
School: Harvard (c/o 1964)
Squash Highlights: Vanity Fair called Niederhoffer 'one of the best American players of the late 20th century.' He came to Harvard a tennis player and ended up a squash super-star. He won the intercollegiate championship his senior year.
He was a U.S. champion without losing for 10 years winning five of them. He was a world champion, too.
Broker Yasser El Halaby was ranked No. 40 in the world. He's also the most decorated collegiate squash player.
Finance Job: He currently works at Marco Polo Securities, FINRA records show. He previously worked for Beltone Private Equity in Egypt.
School: Princeton (c/o 2006)
Squash Highlights: He's the most decorated collegiate squash player in history winning the College Squash Association individual championships four years in a row. He played internationally for Egypt from 2006 until 2009. He was ranked No. 40 in the world.
Finance Job: He's a director at Allen & Co.
School: Princeton (c/o 1989)
Squash Highlights: He was a U.S. Junior National Champion in 1985. He represented the U.S. team in the 1984 World Junior Championships in Calgary. He was an Intercollegiate National Champion in 1987 and 1988 (finalist in 1989). He was the U.S. Men's National Champion in 1987.
Stanley played professionally from 1989 to 1994. His highest ranking was No. 7. He represented the U.S. Team at the World Championships in Finland (1991) and Pakistan (1993).
He was also a North American Open Doubles Champion in 1995 with Peter Briggs and a U.S. National Century Doubles Champion in 2010 with Gordon Anderson.
Finance Job: He's currently a mortgage trader at Credit Suisse
School: Harvard (c/o 1998)
Squash Highlights: He was a three-time First Team All-American. He was a two-time Ivy League 'Player of the Year' and Ivy League 'Rookie of the Year.' He won the Individual National Championship in 1996.
Finance Job: Kamat works for UBS and is based in Hong Kong where he is the CEO & Country Head for India. Before that, he was with JPMorgan as the CFO of AsiaPac.
School: Franklin & Marshall (c/o 1988).
Squash Highlights: He was an Indian Junior National Champion, Indian Junior National Team member. While at Franklin & Marshall, he was team captain at the No. 1 player. He was also First-Team All-American. He was also the Indian National Champion for 45+.
Finance Job: He's an analyst at GF Capital Management & Advisors. He previously worked for Barclays.
School: Trinity College (c/o 2010)
Squash Highlights: He won the British Under-19 Squash Championship in 2005. He was a two-time national champion during college. He was a member of Trinity's four-time national championship team. He was also a captain for Trinity.
Hedge fund credit analyst Gustav Detter is a member of the Swedish National Team. He's also a four-time All-American.
Finance Job: He's a credit analyst at Claros Fund Management.
School: Trinity College (c/o 2009)
Squash Highlights: Detter is a Swedish Men's Individual National Champion, a four-time Collegiate Team National Champion and a four-time First-Team All-American. He's a Swedish National Team Member and has participated in various world and European championships.
Finance Job: Ferreira is currently an associate in prime brokerage with Morgan Stanley based in Hong Kong.
School: Trinity College (2004)
Squash Highlights: Ferreira was born in South Africa and he played junior squash for England. While at Trinity College, he played in the No. 1 position. He was undefeated during his freshman year (13-0). He was a four-time national champion and a four-time first-team All-American during college. He was also a two-time U.S. Nationals doubles champion with Whitten Morris in 2006/2007.
Hedge funder Dylan Patterson played professionally before heading to the buyside. He was ranked No. 115 in the world.
Finance Job: Patterson works for hedge fund firm Manikay Partners. He previously worked for Incline Global, a spin off from David Tepper's Appaloosa that launched April 2012.
School: Harvard (c/o 2003)
Squash Highlights: Patterson was the co-captain of the Harvard squash team in 2003. After college, he played full-time/professionally from 2003 to 2006. He was ranked No. 115 in the world in singles before joining the buyside world. He also won the national doubles championship in 2010 before attending Columbia Business School.
Finance Job: He's an advisor at investment management firm Lexington Partners.
School: Franklin & Marshall College (c/o 1987)
Squash Highlights: While at Franklin & Marshall, Clothier was a four-time All-American. During his college career, he had 61 wins and just 18 losses. In 2008, he was awarded United States Squash's highest honour, The President's Cup.
Finance Job: He's a senior analyst at Picton Mahoney Asset Management in Canada. He previously worked at Lehman Brothers in London.
School: Princeton (c/o 2000)
Squash Highlights: He won the Intercollegiate Squash Association's National Individual Championship his junior and senior years. He was a First-Team All-American.
Finance Job: He works in investment banking and corporate development at Centrum Securities.
School: Franklin & Marshall (c/o 1999)
Squash Highlights: He was a four-time All-American. He won the U.S. under 25 Nationals Squash Championship in 1998. He's also a former Indian National Junior Champion.
Private equity partner David Proctor was captain of UPenn's squash team. He was also an All-American.
Finance Job: He's a partner at Milestone Partners
School: University of Pennsylvania
Squash Highlights: In 1984, Proctor was named 'Rookie of the Year' for the Ivy League. He was a four-time All-Ivy. He was also a first-team All-American (1985-86) and captain of UPenn's Varsity squash team.
After college, he played professionally. In 1990 and 1991, he and his doubles partner George Leinmon, Jr. won the prestigious 'Gold Racquet' tournament.
Finance Job: He's the head of global bond trading at Fidelity Investments
School: Princeton (c/o 1992)
Squash Highlights: He was the captain of Princeton's squash team. He was also an All-American.
Private equity managing director Tom Clayton finished his senior year at Yale with a record of 12-1.
Finance Job: He's a managing director with Teneo Holdings.
School: Yale (c/o 1989)
Squash Highlights: He was the captain of the Yale Bulldogs squash team. He senior year he finished with a record of 12-1. He was named Second Team All-American.
Finance Job: He runs Magnetar Capital.
School: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (c/o 1989)
Squash Highlights: He was the team's best player. He was also MIT's first All-American making second-team.
Finance Job: MD/CIO of Aetos Capital
School: Yale
Squash Highlights: Casscells was captain of the women's squash team at Yale from (1979-1980). The team finished 7-1 that season.
Finance Job: Managing Partner at Marblegate
School: University of Pennsylvania (c/o 1993)
Squash Highlights: He was captain of the UPenn team. He was a letterwinner at UPenn.
Finance Job: He runs hedge fund firm Lone Pine.
School: Dartmouth (c/o 1978)
Squash Highlights: He played varsity squash at Dartmouth. He's also heavily involved in CitySquash, a non profit that provides squash for inner city kids.
Finance Job: Hedge fund manager who now runs Apocalypse 22 LLC.
School: Franklin & Marshall (c/o 1985)
Squash Highlights: He won 59 matches while at F&M. He was captain of the school's varsity squash team. Sources told Dealbook that he plays a 'mean game of squash.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.