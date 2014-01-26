22 Top Squash Players Working In Finance

This week, the prestigious J.P.Morgan Tournament of Champions squash event took place in Grand Central Station’s Vanderbilt Hall.

Squash happens to be one of the more popular sports played by finance professionals. They play it after work and on weekends.

Forbes magazine once called the racquet sport the “preferred sport on Wall Street” because it doesn’t take long to complete a match.

Those who played in the JPMorgan tournament in NYC are full-time professional squash players.

There are also bunch of talented squash players on Wall Street. We’ve decided to highlight them here.

Many of these folks were national champions, All-Americans and internationally ranked. Some of them are playing professionally still, while others are remembered as legends from their squash days.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.