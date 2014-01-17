The Internet Is A Bizarre, Freak-Show Dystopia In Squarespace's Super Bowl Ad Teaser

Squarespace A strange image from Squarespace’s Super Bowl teaser.

The web publishing platform Sqaurespace will advertise at this year’s Super Bowl, and from the looks of a teaser the company released Thursday, its ad will be all kinds of intense.

Squarespace, founded in 2004, provides users with publishing, hosting, and e-commerce tools for a monthly fee. The company has 247 employees.

Whereas Squarespace’s biggest previous efforts at national advertising have been marked by the serene description of the company’s services by This American Life host Ira Glass, Squarespace will introduce itself on advertising’s biggest stage with ominous music, maniacal laughter, and creepy imagery.

The 15-second teaser shows a man being overwhelmed by a run-down urban area meant to represent the internet, complete with unwanted personal ads and evil memes. There is also a disturbing shot of an adult man with a baby’s head, who is cradling a baby that has the head of an adult man.

Here it is:

As the horror-movie string music reaches a crescendo and the camera zooms in on our frightened protagonist, the video goes to a white screen with Squarespace’s logo.

The teaser video is called “A Better Web Awaits,” likely a reference to the idea that Squarespace’s simple self-publishing tools make it easy for the average web user to complete the otherwise intimidating task of managing a website.

The video was made in-house by Squarespace chief creative officer David Lee, who was previously the digital executive creative director at the advertising agency TBWA Worldwide, and directed by Malcolm Venville.

